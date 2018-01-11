D-Link revenues down in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.684 billion (US$56.87 million) for December 2017, representing a 2.56% drop on month and 11.17% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$19.32 billion in 2017 revenues, down 15.75% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, D-Link totaled NT$22.933 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.05% sequentially on year.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 1,684 (2.6%) (11.2%) 19,320 (15.8%) Nov-17 1,728 8.1% (15.8%) 17,636 (16.2%) Oct-17 1,599 (9%) (16.9%) 15,908 (16.2%) Sep-17 1,756 11% (13%) 14,309 (16.1%) Aug-17 1,583 1.4% (9.8%) 12,552 (16.5%) Jul-17 1,561 (7.2%) (11.3%) 10,970 (17.4%) Jun-17 1,682 6.5% (16%) 9,408 (18.4%) May-17 1,579 11.3% (13.9%) 7,727 (18.9%) Apr-17 1,418 (22.1%) (18.9%) 6,148 (20%) Mar-17 1,821 21.8% (14.9%) 4,730 (20.4%) Feb-17 1,495 5.7% (20.2%) 2,909 (23.4%) Jan-17 1,415 (25.4%) (26.6%) 1,415 (26.6%) Dec-16 1,896 (7.7%) (11.1%) 22,933 (14.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018