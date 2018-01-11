Delta Electronics reports strong December revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply and energy management solution developer Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$20.801 billion (US$693 million) for December, the second highest monthly level next only to NT$21.113 billion recorded for the preceding month.

Power supplies and components accounted for 49% of the consolidated revenues, devices for ICT infrastructure 35% and devices for building and industrial automation 16%, Delta said.

Delta's consolidated revenues reached NT$61.357 billion in fourth-quarter 2017, the highest-ever quarterly figure with growths of 2.57% sequentially and 7.62% on year, and those of NT$223.578 billion for 2017 rose 4.30% on year.