Delta Electronics reports strong December revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 11 January 2018

Power supply and energy management solution developer Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$20.801 billion (US$693 million) for December, the second highest monthly level next only to NT$21.113 billion recorded for the preceding month.

Power supplies and components accounted for 49% of the consolidated revenues, devices for ICT infrastructure 35% and devices for building and industrial automation 16%, Delta said.

Delta's consolidated revenues reached NT$61.357 billion in fourth-quarter 2017, the highest-ever quarterly figure with growths of 2.57% sequentially and 7.62% on year, and those of NT$223.578 billion for 2017 rose 4.30% on year.

