Elan revenues rise on year in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$605 million (US$20.46 million) for December 2017, representing a 4.56% drop on month and 12.93% increase on year.

The IC design house has totaled NT$7.503 billion in 2017 revenues, up 14.4% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Elan totaled NT$6.559 billion in consolidated revenues, down 0.7% sequentially on year.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 605 (4.6%) 12.9% 7,503 14.4% Nov-17 634 (2.2%) 12.7% 6,898 14.5% Oct-17 648 (13.6%) 18.1% 6,264 14.7% Sep-17 750 1.4% 12.6% 5,616 14.4% Aug-17 740 10.7% 7% 4,866 14.6% Jul-17 669 1.9% 11.3% 4,125 16.1% Jun-17 657 8.3% 21.2% 3,456 17.1% May-17 607 0.6% 17.3% 2,799 16.2% Apr-17 603 3.6% 22.5% 2,192 15.9% Mar-17 583 19.8% 13.3% 1,589 13.5% Feb-17 486 (6.6%) 37.6% 1,007 13.7% Jan-17 521 (2.9%) (2.2%) 521 (2.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018