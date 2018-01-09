Bits + chips
Elan revenues rise on year in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$605 million (US$20.46 million) for December 2017, representing a 4.56% drop on month and 12.93% increase on year.

The IC design house has totaled NT$7.503 billion in 2017 revenues, up 14.4% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Elan totaled NT$6.559 billion in consolidated revenues, down 0.7% sequentially on year.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

605

(4.6%)

12.9%

7,503

14.4%

Nov-17

634

(2.2%)

12.7%

6,898

14.5%

Oct-17

648

(13.6%)

18.1%

6,264

14.7%

Sep-17

750

1.4%

12.6%

5,616

14.4%

Aug-17

740

10.7%

7%

4,866

14.6%

Jul-17

669

1.9%

11.3%

4,125

16.1%

Jun-17

657

8.3%

21.2%

3,456

17.1%

May-17

607

0.6%

17.3%

2,799

16.2%

Apr-17

603

3.6%

22.5%

2,192

15.9%

Mar-17

583

19.8%

13.3%

1,589

13.5%

Feb-17

486

(6.6%)

37.6%

1,007

13.7%

Jan-17

521

(2.9%)

(2.2%)

521

(2.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

