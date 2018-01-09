Elan revenues rise on year in December

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$605 million (US$20.46 million) for December 2017, representing a 4.56% drop on month and 12.93% increase on year.
The IC design house has totaled NT$7.503 billion in 2017 revenues, up 14.4% compared with last year.
For the year of 2016, Elan totaled NT$6.559 billion in consolidated revenues, down 0.7% sequentially on year.
Elan: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
605
|
(4.6%)
|
12.9%
|
7,503
|
14.4%
Nov-17
|
634
|
(2.2%)
|
12.7%
|
6,898
|
14.5%
Oct-17
|
648
|
(13.6%)
|
18.1%
|
6,264
|
14.7%
Sep-17
|
750
|
1.4%
|
12.6%
|
5,616
|
14.4%
Aug-17
|
740
|
10.7%
|
7%
|
4,866
|
14.6%
Jul-17
|
669
|
1.9%
|
11.3%
|
4,125
|
16.1%
Jun-17
|
657
|
8.3%
|
21.2%
|
3,456
|
17.1%
May-17
|
607
|
0.6%
|
17.3%
|
2,799
|
16.2%
Apr-17
|
603
|
3.6%
|
22.5%
|
2,192
|
15.9%
Mar-17
|
583
|
19.8%
|
13.3%
|
1,589
|
13.5%
Feb-17
|
486
|
(6.6%)
|
37.6%
|
1,007
|
13.7%
Jan-17
|
521
|
(2.9%)
|
(2.2%)
|
521
|
(2.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018