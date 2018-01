Macronix sales increase 49% on year in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Macronix International has announced its consolidated net sales for December 2017 came to NT$3.125 billion (US$105.69 million), a decrease of 4.9% from the previous month of NT$3.288 billion in 2017.

Compared to the same period of NT$2.097 billion in 2016, the consolidated net sales of December increased 49.0% in 2017.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to December 2017 were NT$34.197 billion, an increase of 41.7% compared to the same period of NT$24.125 billion in 2016.