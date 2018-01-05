Bits + chips
Compeq revenues rise 19.7% on year in December
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 5 January 2018

PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.71 billion (US$192.43 million) for December 2017, representing a 1.28% drop on month, but a 19.7% increase on year.

The company's consolidated revenues for 2017 totaled NT$53.96 billion, up 18.56% from NT$45.52 billion in 2016.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

5,705

(1.3%)

19.7%

53,964

18.6%

Nov-17

5,778

5.8%

20%

48,260

18.4%

Oct-17

5,463

(1%)

17.9%

42,481

18.2%

Sep-17

5,519

11.2%

18.1%

37,019

18.3%

Aug-17

4,962

11.3%

15.7%

31,500

18.3%

Jul-17

4,458

14.5%

22.9%

26,538

18.8%

Jun-17

3,894

10.8%

27.8%

22,079

18%

May-17

3,515

1.7%

8.9%

18,185

16.1%

Apr-17

3,456

(5.8%)

13.5%

14,671

18%

Mar-17

3,667

(0.3%)

20.3%

11,215

19.4%

Feb-17

3,676

(5.1%)

39.4%

7,548

19%

Jan-17

3,872

(18.8%)

4.5%

3,872

4.5%

Dec-16

4,766

(1%)

30.7%

45,515

2.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

