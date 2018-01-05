Compeq revenues rise 19.7% on year in December

PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.71 billion (US$192.43 million) for December 2017, representing a 1.28% drop on month, but a 19.7% increase on year.
The company's consolidated revenues for 2017 totaled NT$53.96 billion, up 18.56% from NT$45.52 billion in 2016.
Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
5,705
|
(1.3%)
|
19.7%
|
53,964
|
18.6%
Nov-17
|
5,778
|
5.8%
|
20%
|
48,260
|
18.4%
Oct-17
|
5,463
|
(1%)
|
17.9%
|
42,481
|
18.2%
Sep-17
|
5,519
|
11.2%
|
18.1%
|
37,019
|
18.3%
Aug-17
|
4,962
|
11.3%
|
15.7%
|
31,500
|
18.3%
Jul-17
|
4,458
|
14.5%
|
22.9%
|
26,538
|
18.8%
Jun-17
|
3,894
|
10.8%
|
27.8%
|
22,079
|
18%
May-17
|
3,515
|
1.7%
|
8.9%
|
18,185
|
16.1%
Apr-17
|
3,456
|
(5.8%)
|
13.5%
|
14,671
|
18%
Mar-17
|
3,667
|
(0.3%)
|
20.3%
|
11,215
|
19.4%
Feb-17
|
3,676
|
(5.1%)
|
39.4%
|
7,548
|
19%
Jan-17
|
3,872
|
(18.8%)
|
4.5%
|
3,872
|
4.5%
Dec-16
|
4,766
|
(1%)
|
30.7%
|
45,515
|
2.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018