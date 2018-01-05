Compeq revenues rise 19.7% on year in December

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.71 billion (US$192.43 million) for December 2017, representing a 1.28% drop on month, but a 19.7% increase on year.

The company's consolidated revenues for 2017 totaled NT$53.96 billion, up 18.56% from NT$45.52 billion in 2016.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 5,705 (1.3%) 19.7% 53,964 18.6% Nov-17 5,778 5.8% 20% 48,260 18.4% Oct-17 5,463 (1%) 17.9% 42,481 18.2% Sep-17 5,519 11.2% 18.1% 37,019 18.3% Aug-17 4,962 11.3% 15.7% 31,500 18.3% Jul-17 4,458 14.5% 22.9% 26,538 18.8% Jun-17 3,894 10.8% 27.8% 22,079 18% May-17 3,515 1.7% 8.9% 18,185 16.1% Apr-17 3,456 (5.8%) 13.5% 14,671 18% Mar-17 3,667 (0.3%) 20.3% 11,215 19.4% Feb-17 3,676 (5.1%) 39.4% 7,548 19% Jan-17 3,872 (18.8%) 4.5% 3,872 4.5% Dec-16 4,766 (1%) 30.7% 45,515 2.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018