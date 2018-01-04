Epileds poised to start production at new plant

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies is relocating production from a rented plant to another of its own in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News. It is installing equipment at the new facility and the production lines there will gradually come into operation in first-half 2018.

Epileds will shift production focus to AlGaInP LED and ultraviolet (UV) LED chips. AlGaInP LED chips see wide applications, including automotive devices, decoration lamps, stage lights, plant-growing lamps and surveillance systems.

The proportion of consolidated revenues for AlGaInP LED chips has risen from about 30% in 2016 to nearly 50% currently, while the proportions for UV, blue-light and green-light chips are 10-20%, 20% and 10-20% respectively.