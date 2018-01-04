LED
Epileds poised to start production at new plant
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 4 January 2018

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies is relocating production from a rented plant to another of its own in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News. It is installing equipment at the new facility and the production lines there will gradually come into operation in first-half 2018.

Epileds will shift production focus to AlGaInP LED and ultraviolet (UV) LED chips. AlGaInP LED chips see wide applications, including automotive devices, decoration lamps, stage lights, plant-growing lamps and surveillance systems.

The proportion of consolidated revenues for AlGaInP LED chips has risen from about 30% in 2016 to nearly 50% currently, while the proportions for UV, blue-light and green-light chips are 10-20%, 20% and 10-20% respectively.

Categories
Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.