StrongLED sees impressive growth in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED lighting solution provider StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) has reported January-November 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$1.279 billion (US$42.3 million), increasing 59.07% on year mainly due to significant growth in landscape lighting projects from local governments in China.

Landscape lighting projects from local governments in China account for about 80% of the consolidated revenues, and LED lighting production 7-8% currently, with the revenue proportion for the latter expected to rise to 15% in 2018, StrongLED noted.

In addition to projects from the Chinese cities of Xi'an, Sanya, Beijing and Fuzhou, StrongLED Lighting recently also obtained a landscape lighting project worth CNY63 million (US$9.5 million) from Xiamen.

StrongLED's factory in China currently sees capacity utilization of about 70%. The company is expanding capacity mainly for ODM/OEM production and R&D.

China's landscape lighting market totaled CNY100 billion in 2017 and will increase at a CAGR of 30% in 2017-2019. There are more than 3,000 competitors in the market.