LED
StrongLED sees impressive growth in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 2 January 2018

LED lighting solution provider StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) has reported January-November 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$1.279 billion (US$42.3 million), increasing 59.07% on year mainly due to significant growth in landscape lighting projects from local governments in China.

Landscape lighting projects from local governments in China account for about 80% of the consolidated revenues, and LED lighting production 7-8% currently, with the revenue proportion for the latter expected to rise to 15% in 2018, StrongLED noted.

In addition to projects from the Chinese cities of Xi'an, Sanya, Beijing and Fuzhou, StrongLED Lighting recently also obtained a landscape lighting project worth CNY63 million (US$9.5 million) from Xiamen.

StrongLED's factory in China currently sees capacity utilization of about 70%. The company is expanding capacity mainly for ODM/OEM production and R&D.

China's landscape lighting market totaled CNY100 billion in 2017 and will increase at a CAGR of 30% in 2017-2019. There are more than 3,000 competitors in the market.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.