Singapore enhancing AI, FinTech to power digital economy

Judy Lin, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With AI (artificial intelligence) as a core technology to drive the development of digital economy, the Singapore government is making all-out efforts to develop AI tech innovations to accelerate the digital transformation of the city state into a smart nation by 2025, while achieving smart mobility by 2030.

The National Research Foundation (NRF) of Singapore has recently launched a national program, AI Singapore (AI.SG), to catalyze, synergize and boost Singapore's AI capabilities to power its future digital economy. Besides NRF, the AI.SG boasts partnerships comprising the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, the Economic Development Board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Integrated Health Information Systems, and startup accelerator SGInnovate.

NRF will invest US$150 million over five years in AI.SG, which will also bring together all Singapore-based research institutions and the vibrant ecosystem of AI startups to create tools and nurture talent needed.

AI contributions to GDP growth

A recent report issued by Accenture Research estimated AI to help Singapore's annual economic growth almost double to 5.4% through 2035 from the existing 3-3.2% level. Accordingly, it will take only 13 years for Singapore's GDP to double, compared to the corresponding duration of 22 years needed if without AI.

Since the launch of AI.SG, global AI startups and accelerators have been moving to set up footholds in Singapore. US-based AI firm DataRobot, for instance, announced in late November 2017 that it will invest US$11 million to set up its regional headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the Asia-Pacific region. Techstars, a leading tech accelerator in the US, also revealed in early December its move to establish an accelerator firm in Singapore in cooperation with Japan e-commerce giant Rakuten. Among domestic firms, Singapore's largest telecom operator, Singtel, has also announced plans to build an AI lab.

On another front, there are now 446 financial tech firms operating in Singapore according to statistics compiled by the Singapore FinTech Association. In order to further bolster Singapore as a regional financial technology center in Southeast Asia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced in mid-November 2017 a draft of new initiatives, including a project to improve banks' ability to detect money launderers. The project involves so-called know-your-customer (KYC) processes designed to curb illegal money laundering, and MAS is exploring a shared KYC utility to centralize processes such as customer identification and verification, document collection and screening against sanctions and blacklists.

The MAS will also move to sign cooperation pacts with 16 countries over establishing information flow and payment platforms associated with FinTech applications. In other efforts, the MAS, sensing the growing importance of information security, will set up a Asia-Pacific regional information and analysis center and join hands with more than 700 global banking institutions and supervisory units to attack financial crimes, according to MAS governor Ravi Menon.