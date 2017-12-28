Zinwell expects sales to rebound starting 2Q18

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Zinwell, a maker of digital set-top boxes (STBs), LNB (low-noise block) converters and VSATs (very small aperture terminals), expects its sales to rebound in the second quarter of 2018 when its new plant kicks off commercial operations, according to company chairman Huang Chi-jui.

Zinwell saw its revenues decline 39% on year to NT$6.544 billion (US$218.83 million) in the first three quarters of 2017. And net profits for the 9-month period slid 95.12% to NT$19.05 million.

With added production capacity available from its automated production lines at its new plant, Zinwell will adopt a more aggressive approach to expand its sales, Huang said.

Zinwell believes that the increasing popularity of smart home applications and 4K video will bring more business opportunities for its major product lines, Huang added.

Sales of STB devices currently account for over 50% of Zinwell's total sales, followed by LNB products 20-30% and VSATs 20%.

Zinwell looks to increasing business opportunities from smart home applications

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017