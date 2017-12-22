Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
Tons Lightology ramping sales of own-brand LED lamps
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

LED lamp and lighting solution provider Tons Lightology expects the revenue proportion for own-brand lamps and lighting projects to rise from about 15% in 2017 to over 20% in 2018, according to company sources.

Tong's lighting projects focus on the development of lighting solutions for museums, exhibition centers, hotels, department stores, large retail space, private clubs and deluxe housing units, Tons Lightology said.

Tong currently ships its own-brand lamps and lighting solutions mainly to Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, Tons Lightology noted, adding that it has landed lighting projects for several museums in China and Hong Kong in recent years.

The company will tap the Japan and Southeast Asia markets for own-brand lamps and lighting projects in 2018.

Tons Lightology: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

January-September amount

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

268.3 (US$8.9 million)

9.0%

(4.5%)

724.7

(20.3%)

Gross margin

35.91%

up 0.44pp

up 1.83pp

35.39%

down 0.22pp

Net operating profit

31.0

14.2%

(1.5%)

76.9

(38.3%)

Net profit

37.0

9.5%

18.1%

77.4

(28.2%)

Net EPS (NT$)

0.93

1.95

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

Tons Lightology-developed lamps for special use

Photo: Digitimes file photo

