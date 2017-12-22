Tons Lightology ramping sales of own-brand LED lamps

LED lamp and lighting solution provider Tons Lightology expects the revenue proportion for own-brand lamps and lighting projects to rise from about 15% in 2017 to over 20% in 2018, according to company sources.
Tong's lighting projects focus on the development of lighting solutions for museums, exhibition centers, hotels, department stores, large retail space, private clubs and deluxe housing units, Tons Lightology said.
Tong currently ships its own-brand lamps and lighting solutions mainly to Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, Tons Lightology noted, adding that it has landed lighting projects for several museums in China and Hong Kong in recent years.
The company will tap the Japan and Southeast Asia markets for own-brand lamps and lighting projects in 2018.
|
Tons Lightology: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m)
|
Item
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
January-September amount
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
268.3 (US$8.9 million)
|
9.0%
|
(4.5%)
|
724.7
|
(20.3%)
|
Gross margin
|
35.91%
|
up 0.44pp
|
up 1.83pp
|
35.39%
|
down 0.22pp
|
Net operating profit
|
31.0
|
14.2%
|
(1.5%)
|
76.9
|
(38.3%)
|
Net profit
|
37.0
|
9.5%
|
18.1%
|
77.4
|
(28.2%)
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.93
|
|
|
1.95
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017
Tons Lightology ramping own-brand LED lamp sales
Photo: Digitimes file photo