Tons Lightology ramping sales of own-brand LED lamps

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

LED lamp and lighting solution provider Tons Lightology expects the revenue proportion for own-brand lamps and lighting projects to rise from about 15% in 2017 to over 20% in 2018, according to company sources.

Tong's lighting projects focus on the development of lighting solutions for museums, exhibition centers, hotels, department stores, large retail space, private clubs and deluxe housing units, Tons Lightology said.

Tong currently ships its own-brand lamps and lighting solutions mainly to Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, Tons Lightology noted, adding that it has landed lighting projects for several museums in China and Hong Kong in recent years.

The company will tap the Japan and Southeast Asia markets for own-brand lamps and lighting projects in 2018.

Tons Lightology: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y January-September amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 268.3 (US$8.9 million) 9.0% (4.5%) 724.7 (20.3%) Gross margin 35.91% up 0.44pp up 1.83pp 35.39% down 0.22pp Net operating profit 31.0 14.2% (1.5%) 76.9 (38.3%) Net profit 37.0 9.5% 18.1% 77.4 (28.2%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.93 1.95

