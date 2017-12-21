Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
ASE, SPIL to hold shareholders meetings February 12 for merger affairs
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan IC packaging and testing specialists Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) will convene respective extraordinary shareholders meetings on February 12, 2018 to discuss affairs concerning the establishment of a joint holding company and related share swaps, according to a joint statement from the firms.

Their planned ASE Industrial Holding will be set up in April or May 2018 at the earliest, as both firms have won all the necessary regulatory approvals after China issued a green light to their merger proposal on November 24, 2017.

They signed a supplementary agreement to their share swap pact inked on June 30, 2016, deferring the long-stop date for share exchange to October 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017.

After the share swap is completed, both ASE and SPIL will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the holding company and will be delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link