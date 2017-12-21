ASE, SPIL to hold shareholders meetings February 12 for merger affairs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan IC packaging and testing specialists Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) will convene respective extraordinary shareholders meetings on February 12, 2018 to discuss affairs concerning the establishment of a joint holding company and related share swaps, according to a joint statement from the firms.

Their planned ASE Industrial Holding will be set up in April or May 2018 at the earliest, as both firms have won all the necessary regulatory approvals after China issued a green light to their merger proposal on November 24, 2017.

They signed a supplementary agreement to their share swap pact inked on June 30, 2016, deferring the long-stop date for share exchange to October 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017.

After the share swap is completed, both ASE and SPIL will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the holding company and will be delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.