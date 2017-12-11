Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:30 (GMT+8)
D-Link revenues drop on year in November
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.728 billion (US$57.59 million) for November 2017, representing a 8.1% increase on month and 15.84% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$17.636 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 16.16% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, D-Link totaled NT$22.933 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.05% sequentially on year.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Nov-17

1,728

8.1%

(15.8%)

17,636

(16.2%)

Oct-17

1,599

(9%)

(16.9%)

15,908

(16.2%)

Sep-17

1,756

11%

(13%)

14,309

(16.1%)

Aug-17

1,583

1.4%

(9.8%)

12,552

(16.5%)

Jul-17

1,561

(7.2%)

(11.3%)

10,970

(17.4%)

Jun-17

1,682

6.5%

(16%)

9,408

(18.4%)

May-17

1,579

11.3%

(13.9%)

7,727

(18.9%)

Apr-17

1,418

(22.1%)

(18.9%)

6,148

(20%)

Mar-17

1,821

21.8%

(14.9%)

4,730

(20.4%)

Feb-17

1,495

5.7%

(20.2%)

2,909

(23.4%)

Jan-17

1,415

(25.4%)

(26.6%)

1,415

(26.6%)

Dec-16

1,896

(7.7%)

(11.1%)

22,933

(14.1%)

Nov-16

2,054

6.7%

(6.8%)

21,037

(14.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
