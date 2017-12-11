D-Link revenues drop on year in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.728 billion (US$57.59 million) for November 2017, representing a 8.1% increase on month and 15.84% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$17.636 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 16.16% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, D-Link totaled NT$22.933 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.05% sequentially on year.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 1,728 8.1% (15.8%) 17,636 (16.2%) Oct-17 1,599 (9%) (16.9%) 15,908 (16.2%) Sep-17 1,756 11% (13%) 14,309 (16.1%) Aug-17 1,583 1.4% (9.8%) 12,552 (16.5%) Jul-17 1,561 (7.2%) (11.3%) 10,970 (17.4%) Jun-17 1,682 6.5% (16%) 9,408 (18.4%) May-17 1,579 11.3% (13.9%) 7,727 (18.9%) Apr-17 1,418 (22.1%) (18.9%) 6,148 (20%) Mar-17 1,821 21.8% (14.9%) 4,730 (20.4%) Feb-17 1,495 5.7% (20.2%) 2,909 (23.4%) Jan-17 1,415 (25.4%) (26.6%) 1,415 (26.6%) Dec-16 1,896 (7.7%) (11.1%) 22,933 (14.1%) Nov-16 2,054 6.7% (6.8%) 21,037 (14.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017