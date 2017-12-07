ASE revenues increase in November

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$28.09 billion (US$935.68 million) for November 2017, representing a 0.7% increase on month and 8.36% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$262.44 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 5.14% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, ASE totaled NT$274.884 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.97% sequentially on year.
ASE: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
28,090
|
0.7%
|
8.4%
|
262,440
|
5.1%
Oct-17
|
27,895
|
2.6%
|
7.6%
|
234,350
|
4.8%
Sep-17
|
27,196
|
11.2%
|
(0.3%)
|
206,455
|
4.4%
Aug-17
|
24,450
|
10%
|
2.2%
|
179,259
|
5.2%
Jul-17
|
22,232
|
(3.7%)
|
3%
|
154,809
|
5.6%
Jun-17
|
23,078
|
2.8%
|
6%
|
132,577
|
6.1%
May-17
|
22,458
|
9.6%
|
9%
|
109,498
|
6.1%
Apr-17
|
20,490
|
(10%)
|
1.3%
|
87,040
|
5.4%
Mar-17
|
22,768
|
7.9%
|
(3.3%)
|
66,551
|
6.7%
Feb-17
|
21,096
|
(7%)
|
19.5%
|
43,783
|
12.8%
Jan-17
|
22,686
|
(10.2%)
|
7.1%
|
22,686
|
7.1%
Dec-16
|
25,271
|
(2.5%)
|
17.4%
|
274,884
|
(3%)
Nov-16
|
25,922
|
(0.1%)
|
(1.3%)
|
249,613
|
(4.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017