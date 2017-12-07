ASE revenues increase in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$28.09 billion (US$935.68 million) for November 2017, representing a 0.7% increase on month and 8.36% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$262.44 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 5.14% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, ASE totaled NT$274.884 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.97% sequentially on year.

ASE: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 28,090 0.7% 8.4% 262,440 5.1% Oct-17 27,895 2.6% 7.6% 234,350 4.8% Sep-17 27,196 11.2% (0.3%) 206,455 4.4% Aug-17 24,450 10% 2.2% 179,259 5.2% Jul-17 22,232 (3.7%) 3% 154,809 5.6% Jun-17 23,078 2.8% 6% 132,577 6.1% May-17 22,458 9.6% 9% 109,498 6.1% Apr-17 20,490 (10%) 1.3% 87,040 5.4% Mar-17 22,768 7.9% (3.3%) 66,551 6.7% Feb-17 21,096 (7%) 19.5% 43,783 12.8% Jan-17 22,686 (10.2%) 7.1% 22,686 7.1% Dec-16 25,271 (2.5%) 17.4% 274,884 (3%) Nov-16 25,922 (0.1%) (1.3%) 249,613 (4.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017