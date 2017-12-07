PTI revenues rise in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Powertech Technology Inc (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.632 billion (US$187.6 million) for November 2017, representing a 1.87% increase on month and 22.2% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$54.077 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 23.59% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, PTI totaled NT$48.344 billion in consolidated revenues, up 13.69% sequentially on year.

PTI: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 5,632 1.9% 22.2% 54,077 23.6% Oct-17 5,529 (0.8%) 24.2% 48,445 23.8% Sep-17 5,573 (0.2%) 27.4% 42,916 23.7% Aug-17 5,584 8% 31.6% 37,343 23.2% Jul-17 5,172 1.3% 24.9% 31,760 21.8% Jun-17 5,105 14.3% 30.6% 26,588 21.2% May-17 4,465 2.4% 17.5% 21,483 19.2% Apr-17 4,359 2.1% 20.7% 17,018 19.6% Mar-17 4,268 6.6% 19.7% 12,660 19.2% Feb-17 4,003 (8.8%) 24.1% 8,392 19% Jan-17 4,389 (4.3%) 14.7% 4,389 14.7% Dec-16 4,588 (0.5%) 15.5% 48,344 13.7% Nov-16 4,609 3.5% 10.9% 43,755 13.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017