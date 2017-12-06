Vacuum coating specialist Pragon taps into China car market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Following three years of harsh operations,Taiwan-based vacuum sputtering specialist Pragon Technologies is staging a comeback with significant momentum, as it has tapped into the huge China auto-wheel sputtering market while also regaining confidence from customers in the US auto market, according to company sources.

Company chairman Chen Tsai-pu said that Pragon has started shipments to South East Motor to fulfill orders from the China automaker for conducting metallic coating on wheels with the metal shading technology (MST), an innovative PVD (physical vapor deposition) finish method. Chen added that his company has also received orders from another China automaker, and will kick off volume shipments to the customer in May 2018.

Chen cited statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers as indicating that annual sales of new cars in the China market averages at 30 million units. This, coupled with the massive aftermarket, will offer over CNY100 billion (US$15.11 billion) in business opportunities for metallic wheel coating, Chen estimated.

As the China government has relaxed rules on modifications of cars after they are sold since 2017, and China consumers are actively pursuing individual and stylish designs of their cars, Chen said, Pragon has established its own brand, Metalinno, aiming to provide customized services to owners of boutique and fashion cars.

Returning to US market

Pragon will also return to the US market, where annual new car sales hit 18 million units, after regaining confidence from American customers about its metallic coating quality, according to Chen.

The company managed to obtain PVD wheel finish validation from US automakers in 2012, but its metallic coatings on car wheels started to peel off in the following 2-3 years. This made customers become hesitant in placing new orders, burdening the company with operating losses since 2014, with its net EPS loss reaching NT$5.09 (US$0.1694) in 2016 and NT$2.23 in the first three quarters of 2017.

As the warranty period for the first-generation car wheels has expired, and no coating quality problem has been found in new-generation wheels launched in 2014, the company has received warm response from US customers to its new products displayed at an auto show in October this year. This has inspired Pragon to expect a stable rise in orders from the US in 2018.

In fact, Pragon now sees 87% of its business from conducting anti-EMI (electro-magnetic interface) vacuum sputtering on notebook chassis for major global notebook vendors excluding Lenovo and Apple, now recording a 25% global market share in the notebook coating segment, according to company sources.

Pragon-processed car wheels.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017