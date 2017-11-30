X-Fab unveils ultra-low-noise transistors utilizing 180nm CMOS platform

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 November 2017]

X-Fab has announced the expansion of its low-noise transistor portfolio based on the company's 180nm XH018 mixed-signal CMOS technology. Three new transistors are now available: a 1.8 V low-noise NMOS, a 3.3 V low-noise NMOS and a 3.3 V low-noise PMOS.

These transistors are mainly designed for sensor deployments which require very low-noise signal amplification to achieve high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), according to the company. Among the key target applications are analog and digital microphone amplifiers, which are widely used in mobile phones and headsets, as well as implantable medical devices, such as pacemakers.

The new 1.8V low-noise NMOS transistor delivers an improvement factor of eight times lower flicker noise compared to the standard XH018 device, according to X-Fab. The new 3.3 V low-noise NMOS transistor gives up to 10 times lower flicker noise, while the flicker noise for the 3.3 V low-noise PMOS transistor that complements it is halved for all drain currents.

Flicker noise, also known as 1/f noise, is the dominant noise at low frequencies, between 1Hz to 1MHz. For applications working in this spectrum, it is important that the flicker noise is kept to a minimal level.

Using the new complementary low-noise 3.3 V transistors makes it easier for designers to realize noise-critical designs, enabling them to achieve a high SNR - as required, for example, by digital amplifier ICs, said X-Fab. Designers can also benefit from more accurate models which are supplied in the new BSIM4 format.