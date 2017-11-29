Taipei, Thursday, November 30, 2017 05:32 (GMT+8)
Canadian Solar to set up PV module plant in Taiwan, says newspaper
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Canadian Solar (CSI) has applied for approval by Taiwan's Investment Commission to set up a PV module factory, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News.

The factory will possibly be set up in northern Taiwan with initial annual production capacity of 500MWp, and PV modules will be mainly shipped to the local market where demand is being boosted by government policies encouraging renewable energy, with the prospect of PV power hitting a total cumulative installation capacity of 20GWp by 2025, said the report.

The Canada-based firm is expected to procure locally-produced solar cells for use at the factory, especially high-efficiency cells produced by Neo Solar Power (NSP) and TSEC, speculated the report.

