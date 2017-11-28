Cypress achieves aerospace-grade QML certification for 65nm and 40nm SRAM devices at UMC

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Cypress Semiconductor has claimed its 65nm and 40nm technology platforms are the industry's first to achieve Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) certification for their advance product flows. The next-generation 144-Mbit Quad Data Rate (QDR) II+, 144-Mbit QDR IV and 16-Mbit Asynchronous SRAM devices, manufactured at United Microelectronics' (UMC) Fab 12A in Tainan, Taiwan, were qualified under the QML-V certification for aerospace-grade applications.

QML certification is administered by the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime and represents one of the most stringent quality procedures implemented by the US government to ensure reliable and controlled supply of microelectronic components.

"QML certification of our most advanced technology platforms is a major milestone," said Helmut Puchner, senior director of aerospace and defense for Cypress' memory products division. "Our new radiation-hardened memory products will be the first QML-V-certified, high-density SRAM products to augment and support existing and future FPGA- and processor-based space applications."

"Working with Cypress to achieve QML-V certification of their 65nm and 40nm products at UMC represents the latest accomplishment in our two companies' longstanding partnership," said Clock Chung, senior director of UMC's quality assurance division.