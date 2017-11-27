Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
Chroma ATE-invested firm receives ITRI technology transfer for semiconductor front-end process inspection
Willis Ke, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

Innovative Nanotech, a firm with investment from Chroma ATE, has signed a contract with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) for nanoparticles monitoring technology transfer.

ITRI will also serve as an important shareholder of Innovative Nanotech, which has just been contracted with Hsinchu Science Park for the purpose of developing and creating liquid nanoparticle monitoring systems used in the semiconductor manufacturing process to help improve yield rates.

Large amount of liquid solutions are often used to clean, grind and etch the wafer surface during the semiconductor manufacturing process and impurities in the solution have an impact on the defect rate. Light scattering particle measurement technology currently cannot precisely detect the size and quantity of solution particles under 20nm, which makes it difficult in controlling the manufacturing process, according to the firm. Also, with development from 20nm to 10nm and even to 7nm, the minimized transistors make the width of current path narrow and therefore, when impurities like nanoparticles appear in solution, it will affect the defect-free rate of the product.

Innovative Nanotech said it will introduce to semiconductor manufacturers a new generation nanoparticle monitoring system, SuperSizer, which will accurately detect the size and quantity of particles above 5nm. This will allow manufacturers to take necessary measures to improve the process according to the monitored results. In addition to the semiconductor manufacturing process, this technology can also be applied to electronics, optoelectronics, and biomedical materials fields.

Chroma chairman Leo Huang said that Innovative Nanotech, founded in August 2017 with an initial capital of NT$20 million (US$666,800), plans to increase its capital to NT$200 million. Huang continued that the new company aims to kick off commercial production of SuperSizer nanoparticle monitoring systems for shipments to customers during the first operating year. Huang expressed great optimism about the market prospects for the SuperSizer system.

Touted as "eagle eye" of semiconductor firms, the SuperSizer system can gauge, for 24 consecutive hours, the size distribution and concentration of nanoparticles in slurries, isopropanol, hydrogen peroxide and ultra-pure water used by semiconductor plants. The system is able to monitor liquid particles from 5nm to 1,000nm, according to ITRI researchers.

Based on their studies, the researchers continued, once the yield rate is boosted by 1%, semiconductor firms will see their process profitability surge by 8%.

Innovative Nanotech will expand to the global market by incorporating the sales and marketing channels of Chroma group. Chroma ATE is a supplier of automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, turnkey test and automation solutions and has a number of back-end precision measurement product lines in the semiconductor testing field. Innovative Nanotech will become Chroma's semiconductor front-end process testing solutions provider.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
