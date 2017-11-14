Chin-Poon revenues rise 4.33% on year in October

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.974 billion (US$65.42 million) for October 2017, representing a 4.33% drop on month and 5.81% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$20.076 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.29% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Chin-Poon Industrial totaled NT$23.918 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.82% sequentially on year.
Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
1,974
|
(4.3%)
|
5.8%
|
20,076
|
1.3%
Sep-17
|
2,064
|
(0%)
|
11.3%
|
18,102
|
0.8%
Aug-17
|
2,064
|
3.7%
|
3.8%
|
16,038
|
(0.4%)
Jul-17
|
1,989
|
2.4%
|
(6.8%)
|
13,974
|
(1%)
Jun-17
|
1,943
|
(7.6%)
|
(5.3%)
|
11,985
|
0.1%
May-17
|
2,102
|
7.8%
|
8.1%
|
10,042
|
1.2%
Apr-17
|
1,950
|
(12.4%)
|
2.2%
|
7,939
|
(0.6%)
Mar-17
|
2,226
|
18%
|
(0%)
|
5,990
|
(1.4%)
Feb-17
|
1,887
|
0.5%
|
2.9%
|
3,764
|
(2.2%)
Jan-17
|
1,877
|
(5.9%)
|
(6.8%)
|
1,877
|
(6.8%)
Dec-16
|
1,995
|
(5.1%)
|
6.3%
|
23,918
|
5.8%
Nov-16
|
2,102
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
21,923
|
5.8%
Oct-16
|
1,866
|
0.7%
|
(2.1%)
|
19,821
|
5.1%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017