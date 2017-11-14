Chin-Poon revenues rise 4.33% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.974 billion (US$65.42 million) for October 2017, representing a 4.33% drop on month and 5.81% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$20.076 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.29% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Chin-Poon Industrial totaled NT$23.918 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.82% sequentially on year.

Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 1,974 (4.3%) 5.8% 20,076 1.3% Sep-17 2,064 (0%) 11.3% 18,102 0.8% Aug-17 2,064 3.7% 3.8% 16,038 (0.4%) Jul-17 1,989 2.4% (6.8%) 13,974 (1%) Jun-17 1,943 (7.6%) (5.3%) 11,985 0.1% May-17 2,102 7.8% 8.1% 10,042 1.2% Apr-17 1,950 (12.4%) 2.2% 7,939 (0.6%) Mar-17 2,226 18% (0%) 5,990 (1.4%) Feb-17 1,887 0.5% 2.9% 3,764 (2.2%) Jan-17 1,877 (5.9%) (6.8%) 1,877 (6.8%) Dec-16 1,995 (5.1%) 6.3% 23,918 5.8% Nov-16 2,102 12.6% 12.8% 21,923 5.8% Oct-16 1,866 0.7% (2.1%) 19,821 5.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017