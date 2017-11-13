Delta Electronics October revenues up 6.8% on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.443 billion (US$644 million) for October, slipping 6.30% sequentially but growing 6.80% on year.

Power supplies and components accounted for 54% of the consolidated revenues; devices and solutions for ICT and energy infrastructure 31%; and devices and solutions for industrial automation and building automation 15%.

For January-October, Delta Electronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$181.663 billion, rising 3.48% on year.