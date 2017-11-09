Experience economy brings new challenges to manufacturers, says Delmia CEO

Max Wang, Shanghai; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

The advent of the experience economy era has changed the essence of the manufacturing industry, and how to quickly respond to market demands by integrating digital and remote manufacturing capabilities has become a crucial prowess manufacturers must establish to better meet competitions, according to Guillaume Vendroux, CEO of Delmia, a subsidiary of France-based Dassault Systems.

At a recent global customer conference hosted in Shanghai by the French tech giant, Vendroux said that manufacturing has experienced a qualitative change along with the changing consumer needs. This has driven manufacturers to shift from the previous era highlighting mass production of diverse products to satisfy consumer demands to an era of manufacturing transformation driven by the experience economy. In the new era, he stressed, how to utilize 3D designs, manufacturing simulation, pattern establishment and integration of virtualization and reality in the designing and manufacturing processes has become a new mainstream task for manufacturers and designers to meet rapidly changing market needs well in time.

Vendroux pointed out with high product homogenization and demand for mass production, the past manufacturing supply chains were relatively simple and stable, making it relatively easy to establish and operate logistics systems and distribution channels. But the emerging of multiple industrial and consumer products, and the entry of new economies into market competitions have changed the core capabilities required for the manufacturing industry since 2010. And the change has been accelerating amid globalization of procurement and increasing customization requirements.

Production driven by consumption

The manufacturing sector has moved toward a business model featuring production driven by consumption from that of consumption driven by production, with product life cycles shortened significantly and product management becoming more complex for manufacturers, Vendroux said.

Nowadays, new challenges for the manufacturing sector are just beginning to emerge, and their challenges will become even more severe along with the advent of the experience era, Vendroux said. To counter, he stressed, manufacturers must restructure their supply chains and value chains, deepen digital integrations, and sharpen their capabilities of manufacturing in different places to secure swift responses to market demands, and they must also be able to make accurate predictions about future market needs.

In line with demands in the experience economy era, the 3D Experience Platform offered by Dassault Systems will continue to provide smart data-based decision function and integrate IoT (Internet of Things) systems to improve manufacturing efficiency, and will further deepen its functions to make 3D a new common buzzword for designing and manufacturing operations, Vendroux concluded.

Delmia CEO Guillaume Vendroux.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, November 2017