Tripod Technology sees revenues rise 9.59% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Tripod Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.155 billion (US$137.67 million) for October 2017, representing a 3.07% drop on month and 9.59% increase on year.

The PCB maker has totaled NT$37.377 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.77% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Tripod Technology totaled NT$43.513 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.3% sequentially on year.

Tripod: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 4,155 (3.1%) 9.6% 37,377 3.8% Sep-17 4,287 3.6% 9.5% 33,222 3.1% Aug-17 4,137 6.7% 5.5% 28,936 2.2% Jul-17 3,878 5.2% 2.6% 24,799 1.7% Jun-17 3,685 3.1% 2.6% 20,921 1.5% May-17 3,576 5.9% (0.6%) 17,236 1.3% Apr-17 3,375 (6.4%) (2.8%) 13,660 1.8% Mar-17 3,608 7.5% 8.9% 10,285 3.4% Feb-17 3,357 1.1% 13.6% 6,677 0.7% Jan-17 3,320 (8.8%) (9.7%) 3,320 (9.7%) Dec-16 3,639 (5.6%) 1.9% 43,513 0.3% Nov-16 3,856 1.7% 2.2% 39,874 0.2% Oct-16 3,791 (3.2%) (2%) 36,018 (0.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017