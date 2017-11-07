Tripod Technology sees revenues rise 9.59% on year in October

Tripod Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.155 billion (US$137.67 million) for October 2017, representing a 3.07% drop on month and 9.59% increase on year.
The PCB maker has totaled NT$37.377 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.77% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Tripod Technology totaled NT$43.513 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.3% sequentially on year.
Tripod: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
4,155
|
(3.1%)
|
9.6%
|
37,377
|
3.8%
Sep-17
|
4,287
|
3.6%
|
9.5%
|
33,222
|
3.1%
Aug-17
|
4,137
|
6.7%
|
5.5%
|
28,936
|
2.2%
Jul-17
|
3,878
|
5.2%
|
2.6%
|
24,799
|
1.7%
Jun-17
|
3,685
|
3.1%
|
2.6%
|
20,921
|
1.5%
May-17
|
3,576
|
5.9%
|
(0.6%)
|
17,236
|
1.3%
Apr-17
|
3,375
|
(6.4%)
|
(2.8%)
|
13,660
|
1.8%
Mar-17
|
3,608
|
7.5%
|
8.9%
|
10,285
|
3.4%
Feb-17
|
3,357
|
1.1%
|
13.6%
|
6,677
|
0.7%
Jan-17
|
3,320
|
(8.8%)
|
(9.7%)
|
3,320
|
(9.7%)
Dec-16
|
3,639
|
(5.6%)
|
1.9%
|
43,513
|
0.3%
Nov-16
|
3,856
|
1.7%
|
2.2%
|
39,874
|
0.2%
Oct-16
|
3,791
|
(3.2%)
|
(2%)
|
36,018
|
(0.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017