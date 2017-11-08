Synnex October revenues up on year

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$33.368 billion (US$1.10 billion) for October, slipping 11.03% sequentially but growing 20.46% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-October stood at NT$290.608 billion, rising 3.88% on year, Synnex indicated.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Oct 2017 (NT$b)
Product category
Oct 2017
Jan-Oct 2017
Y/Y
IT and related
17.66
162.8
4.6%
Telecom
1.97
15.5
(12.3%)
IC components
9.86
84.0
7.3%
Consumer electronics and others
3.88
28.3
(1.4%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017