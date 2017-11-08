Synnex October revenues up on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$33.368 billion (US$1.10 billion) for October, slipping 11.03% sequentially but growing 20.46% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-October stood at NT$290.608 billion, rising 3.88% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Oct 2017 (NT$b) Product category Oct 2017 Jan-Oct 2017 Y/Y IT and related 17.66 162.8 4.6% Telecom 1.97 15.5 (12.3%) IC components 9.86 84.0 7.3% Consumer electronics and others 3.88 28.3 (1.4%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017