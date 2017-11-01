Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:39 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
eMemory unveils auto-grade EEPROM IP
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Silicon IP provider eMemory has expanded its high-endurance NVM (non-volatile memory) offerings with an upgraded EEPROM (electrically-erasable programmable read only memory) which supports over 500,000 rewrite cycles and meets the automotive industry's standards of 10-year data retention at 150-degree Celsius operation.

The newly unveiled IP is one of eMemory's embedded EEPROM NeoEE family. The upgraded NeoEE increases endurance by more than an order and reduces program/erase time by around 50%, with its optimized cell structure and PGM/ERS algorithms, the company said.

The enhanced NeoEE is fully compatible with standard logic and Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process without the need for additional masks and process steps, eMemory indicated. The IP has been silicon verified at 0.18-micron/5V process, and technology development is underway for other 5V platforms.

The enhanced EEPROM is suitable for applications with high endurance needs such as fingerprint recognition, smart card, NFC, RFID, PMIC and MCU. In particular, the IP is robustly designed and tested to meet AEC-Q100 requirements of high endurance, high temperature and long lifespan, eMemory noted.

Originally developed at the standard 5V MOS process platform, NeoEE is easy to be deployed in HV and BCD platforms tailored to automotive applications. With its simple cell structure, NeoEE is an ideal replacement of external EEPROM, both from cost and security perspectives.

Repeated PGM/ERS operations compromise reliability of a memory. As the number of rewrite cycles increases beyond a certain limit, the differences between program and erase state would become too small to be recognized, causing endurance failures. The new cell structure has been tested and proven reliable at 150-degree Celsius for 2,500 hours, without charge gain or loss in program/erase state, eMemory indicated.

NeoEE is a single-poly embedded EEPROM technology, with endurance ranging from 1,000 to over 500,000 cycles, bit counts up to 16K bits, and retention for 10 years under the operating temperatures between negative 40- and 150-degree Celsius. The IP family provides benefits of minimal implementation costs, low power operation and fast time-to-market, according to eMemory.

Realtime news

  • Qisda sets up spin-off from China-based hospital

    IT + CE | 7min ago

  • SK Hynix to expand DRAM production capacity in China

    Bits + chips | 19min ago

  • Ichia reports sequential revenue decline for October

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • DRAMeXchange predicts higher DRAM bit growth in 2018

    Bits + chips | 25min ago

  • HannStar Display sees net profits more than double sequentially in 3Q17

    Displays | 44min ago

  • Advantech reports profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 21:08

  • DFI nets NT$1.19 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 20:05

  • Gowin, TSMC team up for 28nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 20:03

  • Danen October revenues rise

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:38

  • CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:37

  • Solartech October revenues up on year

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:25

  • Lite-On Tech to attend CIIF 2017

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:10

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link