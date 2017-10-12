Global tablet AP market returns to growth after 2 years of decline, says Strategy Analytics

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 October 2017]

After two consecutive years of decline, the global tablet applications processor (AP) market returned to growth and registered a 5% year-over-year growth to reach US$984 million in the first half of 2017, according to Strategy Analytics.

Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five revenue share rankings in the tablet AP market in the first half of 2017, said Strategy Analytics. Apple increased its tablet AP revenue share to 37% during the six-month period, while Intel and Qualcomm grabbed the number two and three spots with 18% revenue share and 16% share, respectively.

"The global tablet AP market continued to show signs of stabilization from past few quarters with slower year-on-year declines. Despite this encouraging trend, tablet AP vendors have to contend with a significantly smaller overall market in 1H 2017 compared to two years ago," said Sravan Kundojjala, associate director of Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics believes that the mature market pushed many of the tablet AP vendors to shift focus from high volume low-cost tablet APs to relatively lower volume but higher value tablet APs. The trend boosted tablet AP ASPs on a sequential basis in the first half of 2017.

In addition, Strategy Analytics estimated that x86-based tablet AP shipments accounted for 14% of total tablet AP shipments in the first half of 2017, up from 10% a year earlier.

"Intel's focus on Windows tablets paid off," said Stuart Robinson, executive director of Strategy Analytics' handset component technologies service. "The x86 chipmaker Intel retrenched from the low-end Android tablet AP market but capitalised on Windows tablets and gain market share in 1H 2017. Intel is expected to maintain momentum through 2017."

Aside from Intel, HiSilicon also performed well in the tablet AP market in the first half of 2017. HiSilicon's parent company Huawei increased its tablet shipments in recent quarters helping HiSilicon to build a strong position in the tablet AP market, Robinson continued.