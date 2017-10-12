Tyan showcasing GPU-powered servers at Nvidia GTC in Europe

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Tyan Computer, a server brand subsidiary of the Mitac Group, is showcasing its new GPU-powered server products including Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2017 in Munich, Germany.

The Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 is a 4U server supporting dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 24 DIMM sockets and is able to equip up to eight Nvidia Tesla V100 graphics cards.

Tyan is also showcasing its 1U server, the Thunder HX GA88-B5631, supporting one Intel Xeon Scalable processor and up to four Nvidia Tesla V100 graphics cards.