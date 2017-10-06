Accton revenues up almost 20% in September

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.175 billion (US$104.57 million) for September 2017, representing a 2.43% increase on month and 19.56% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$26.259 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 25.43% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Accton totaled NT$29.364 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.7% sequentially on year.
Accton: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Sep-17
|
3,175
|
2.4%
|
19.6%
|
26,259
|
25.4%
Aug-17
|
3,100
|
19.4%
|
24.2%
|
23,084
|
26.3%
Jul-17
|
2,597
|
(14.1%)
|
6.5%
|
19,984
|
26.6%
Jun-17
|
3,022
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
17,387
|
30.3%
May-17
|
2,968
|
4.7%
|
16.7%
|
14,365
|
38.5%
Apr-17
|
2,835
|
(22.6%)
|
48.7%
|
11,397
|
45.6%
Mar-17
|
3,664
|
49.7%
|
84.5%
|
8,562
|
44.5%
Feb-17
|
2,447
|
(0.2%)
|
22.5%
|
4,898
|
24.4%
Jan-17
|
2,452
|
(28.3%)
|
26.3%
|
2,452
|
26.3%
Dec-16
|
3,418
|
19.4%
|
23.8%
|
29,364
|
18.7%
Nov-16
|
2,862
|
33.3%
|
12.8%
|
25,946
|
18.1%
Oct-16
|
2,148
|
(19.1%)
|
18%
|
23,083
|
18.7%
Sep-16
|
2,656
|
6.4%
|
16.9%
|
20,935
|
18.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017