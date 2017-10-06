Taipei, Saturday, October 7, 2017 07:53 (GMT+8)
Accton revenues up almost 20% in September
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.175 billion (US$104.57 million) for September 2017, representing a 2.43% increase on month and 19.56% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$26.259 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 25.43% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Accton totaled NT$29.364 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.7% sequentially on year.

Accton: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Sep-17

3,175

2.4%

19.6%

26,259

25.4%

Aug-17

3,100

19.4%

24.2%

23,084

26.3%

Jul-17

2,597

(14.1%)

6.5%

19,984

26.6%

Jun-17

3,022

1.8%

1.8%

17,387

30.3%

May-17

2,968

4.7%

16.7%

14,365

38.5%

Apr-17

2,835

(22.6%)

48.7%

11,397

45.6%

Mar-17

3,664

49.7%

84.5%

8,562

44.5%

Feb-17

2,447

(0.2%)

22.5%

4,898

24.4%

Jan-17

2,452

(28.3%)

26.3%

2,452

26.3%

Dec-16

3,418

19.4%

23.8%

29,364

18.7%

Nov-16

2,862

33.3%

12.8%

25,946

18.1%

Oct-16

2,148

(19.1%)

18%

23,083

18.7%

Sep-16

2,656

6.4%

16.9%

20,935

18.8%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

