Accton revenues up almost 20% in September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Accton Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.175 billion (US$104.57 million) for September 2017, representing a 2.43% increase on month and 19.56% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$26.259 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 25.43% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Accton totaled NT$29.364 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.7% sequentially on year.

Accton: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 3,175 2.4% 19.6% 26,259 25.4% Aug-17 3,100 19.4% 24.2% 23,084 26.3% Jul-17 2,597 (14.1%) 6.5% 19,984 26.6% Jun-17 3,022 1.8% 1.8% 17,387 30.3% May-17 2,968 4.7% 16.7% 14,365 38.5% Apr-17 2,835 (22.6%) 48.7% 11,397 45.6% Mar-17 3,664 49.7% 84.5% 8,562 44.5% Feb-17 2,447 (0.2%) 22.5% 4,898 24.4% Jan-17 2,452 (28.3%) 26.3% 2,452 26.3% Dec-16 3,418 19.4% 23.8% 29,364 18.7% Nov-16 2,862 33.3% 12.8% 25,946 18.1% Oct-16 2,148 (19.1%) 18% 23,083 18.7% Sep-16 2,656 6.4% 16.9% 20,935 18.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017