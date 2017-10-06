Taipei, Saturday, October 7, 2017 07:53 (GMT+8)
Compeq Manufacturing reports increased revenues for September
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.519 billion (US$181.77 million) for September 2017, representing a 11.23% increase on month and 18.11% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$37.019 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.27% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Compeq totaled NT$45.515 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.55% sequentially on year.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Sep-17

5,519

11.2%

18.1%

37,019

18.3%

Aug-17

4,962

11.3%

15.7%

31,500

18.3%

Jul-17

4,458

14.5%

22.9%

26,538

18.8%

Jun-17

3,894

10.8%

27.8%

22,079

18%

May-17

3,515

1.7%

8.9%

18,185

16.1%

Apr-17

3,456

(5.8%)

13.5%

14,671

18%

Mar-17

3,667

(0.3%)

20.3%

11,215

19.4%

Feb-17

3,676

(5.1%)

39.4%

7,548

19%

Jan-17

3,872

(18.8%)

4.5%

3,872

4.5%

Dec-16

4,766

(1%)

30.7%

45,515

2.6%

Nov-16

4,814

3.8%

(5.1%)

40,749

(0%)

Oct-16

4,635

(0.8%)

(7.7%)

35,936

0.8%

Sep-16

4,673

8.9%

0.1%

31,300

2.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

