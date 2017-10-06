Compeq Manufacturing reports increased revenues for September

Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.519 billion (US$181.77 million) for September 2017, representing a 11.23% increase on month and 18.11% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$37.019 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.27% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Compeq totaled NT$45.515 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.55% sequentially on year.
Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Sep-17
|
5,519
|
11.2%
|
18.1%
|
37,019
|
18.3%
Aug-17
|
4,962
|
11.3%
|
15.7%
|
31,500
|
18.3%
Jul-17
|
4,458
|
14.5%
|
22.9%
|
26,538
|
18.8%
Jun-17
|
3,894
|
10.8%
|
27.8%
|
22,079
|
18%
May-17
|
3,515
|
1.7%
|
8.9%
|
18,185
|
16.1%
Apr-17
|
3,456
|
(5.8%)
|
13.5%
|
14,671
|
18%
Mar-17
|
3,667
|
(0.3%)
|
20.3%
|
11,215
|
19.4%
Feb-17
|
3,676
|
(5.1%)
|
39.4%
|
7,548
|
19%
Jan-17
|
3,872
|
(18.8%)
|
4.5%
|
3,872
|
4.5%
Dec-16
|
4,766
|
(1%)
|
30.7%
|
45,515
|
2.6%
Nov-16
|
4,814
|
3.8%
|
(5.1%)
|
40,749
|
(0%)
Oct-16
|
4,635
|
(0.8%)
|
(7.7%)
|
35,936
|
0.8%
Sep-16
|
4,673
|
8.9%
|
0.1%
|
31,300
|
2.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017