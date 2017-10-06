Compeq Manufacturing reports increased revenues for September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.519 billion (US$181.77 million) for September 2017, representing a 11.23% increase on month and 18.11% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$37.019 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.27% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Compeq totaled NT$45.515 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.55% sequentially on year.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 5,519 11.2% 18.1% 37,019 18.3% Aug-17 4,962 11.3% 15.7% 31,500 18.3% Jul-17 4,458 14.5% 22.9% 26,538 18.8% Jun-17 3,894 10.8% 27.8% 22,079 18% May-17 3,515 1.7% 8.9% 18,185 16.1% Apr-17 3,456 (5.8%) 13.5% 14,671 18% Mar-17 3,667 (0.3%) 20.3% 11,215 19.4% Feb-17 3,676 (5.1%) 39.4% 7,548 19% Jan-17 3,872 (18.8%) 4.5% 3,872 4.5% Dec-16 4,766 (1%) 30.7% 45,515 2.6% Nov-16 4,814 3.8% (5.1%) 40,749 (0%) Oct-16 4,635 (0.8%) (7.7%) 35,936 0.8% Sep-16 4,673 8.9% 0.1% 31,300 2.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017