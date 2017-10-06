PChome Store to raise capital

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

PChome Store has disclosed a plan to issue up to 10 million new shares for subscription through private placement to enhance its C2C business, especially smartphone-based shopping.

PChome Store, a subsidiary of PChome Online, said Ruten, a C2C auction subsidiary of the parent group, will be a candidate of the private placement as the seek to create synergy.

To strengthen C2C operation, PChome Store offers free listing of merchandise items and free handling of sales transactions. Currently, there are about 170 million merchandise items listed on its B2C, B2B2C and C2C platforms and about 140 million on Ruten's C2C platform.

PChome Store issued five million new shares for sale at NT$57.30 (US$1.90) per share to raise capital in June 2017.