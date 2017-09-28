Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
FATC sells partial stake in Nanya
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Memory backend house Formosa Advanced Technologies (FATC) has announced the sale of part of its stake in chipmaker Nanya Technology, and expects to recognize a gain of NT$162 million (US$5.34 million) from the sale.

FATC in a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) disclosed the sale of a total of 4,531,000 Nanya shares for around NT$330 million from September 12 to September 27. The purpose of the share disposal is to finance the company's purchases of production equipment for capacity expansion.

FATC still holds 10,510,215 Nanya shares, or an about 0.38% stake in the DRAM company.

In other news, Nanya disclosed the sale of an additional three million shares of Micron Technology for a total of US$104.62 million on September 26-27. A total gain of US$52.67 million will be recognized from the sale.

Nanya still holds 24,916,542 Micron shares, or approximately 2.24% of Micron's outstanding shares.

