MJC striving for more orders for logic chips from Taiwan
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Specializing in the manufacture of wafer probe cards for testing DRAM and flash memory chips, Micronics Japan (MJC) has recently put increased focus on its logic IC testing business and will be striving for more orders from Taiwan-based fabless chipmakers.

Taiwan MJC, which is wholly owned by MJC, has disclosed plans to adjust its product mix over the next 2-3 years by raising its sales ratio for logic IC products. The ratio for memory devices will reduce to 60% from the current 80%, according to Taiwan MJC.

Meanwhile, Taiwan MJC will also be vying for more orders from Taiwan's fabless IC firms including suppliers of logic chips, consumer ICs, panel-use driver ICs, communications chips and power management chips, said the maker of probe cards.

Taiwan MJC also expressed optimism about demnd coming from the memory chip sector over the next 2-3 years. Enhancing its business in the non-memory probe card field is a strategy to make a positive contribution to parent company MJC's future growth.

MJC looking to expand probe card business in non-memory fields.
Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, September 2017

