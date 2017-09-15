Taipei, Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:36 (GMT+8)
QNAP releases entry-level NAS series for SMB and home
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 15 September 2017]

QNAP Systems has released the TS-x31P2 (available in 2-bay and 4-bay) and TS-431X2 ( 4-bay) series with quad-core processors, providing SMB and SOHO users with NAS for their collaborative workflows and resource-demanding applications.

Both series support Snapshots, allowing users to restore the NAS to a previous state in the event of an unexpected NAS failure or when struck by a ransomware attack. The TS-431X2 also features a 10GbE SFP+ port for empowering containerized applications by using 10GbE networks.

"The quad-core processor on the TS-x31P2 and TS-431X2 allows users to experience a high level of performance and in turn enables performance-demanding functionality such as Snapshots to provide higher protection for NAS data. The ability to upgrade the RAM to 8GB RAM also provides users with the ability to futureproof their NAS for using extra containers and more productivity-boosting NAS apps," said Dan Lin, Product Manager of QNAP.

Featuring a quad-core AnnapurnaLabs, an Amazon company Alpine AL-314 1.7 GHz processor, up to 8GB DDR3 RAM, SATA 6Gb/s drive support and two Gigabit LAN ports, both series ensure the confidentiality of sensitive personal data stored in the NAS with AES-256 encryption.

All the drive bays of the TS-x31P2 and TS-431X2 support SSD caching to boost the IOPS performance of storage volumes and to increase operational efficiency.

