Nextchip licenses CEVA platform for ADAS vision system

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 15 September 2017]

CEVA, a licensor of signal processing IP for smart connected devices, has announced that Nextchip, a fabless company specializing in embedded vision applications for ADAS systems, has licensed the CEVA-XM4 imaging and vision platform for its Apache4 vision-based pre-processor targeted at real-time ADAS vision systems.

Nextchip have incorporated CEVA's programmable vision platform into the Apache4 alongside its differentiated image processing accelerators to enable advanced and affordable ADAS applications.

Kyoungsoo Kim, CEO of Nextchip commented, "We developed the Apache4 to provide affordable and scalable ADAS systems for the mass market. CEVA's industry-leading vision platform adds a high degree of flexibility to our solution to enable differentiated, machine vision-related ADAS products. CEVA's long-standing experience and success in computer vision and artificial intelligence makes them the ideal partner for Nextchip to address new generations of ADAS systems."

Apache4 is a vision-based pre-processor SoC targeting next-generation ADAS systems. With a dedicated sub-system of image processing accelerators and optimized software, Apache4 reduces main ECU's workloads by as much as 70% with improved performance, to allow all detection algorithms to operate simultaneously. The Apache4 incorporates dedicated detection engines, that include pedestrian detection, vehicle detection, lane detection and moving object detection. The embedded CEVA-XM4 imaging and vision platform enables customers to develop differentiated ADAS applications by means of high-level software programming.

Nextchip Apache4

Photo: Company