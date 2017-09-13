SEMICON Taiwan 2017: KLA-Tencor showcasing reticle blank inspection tools

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

At the ongoing SEMICON Taiwan 2017, KLA-Tencor is showcasing its new FlashScan reticle blank inspection product line which represents the company's entry into the dedicated reticle blank inspection market.

KLA-Tencor has been a major presence in patterned reticle inspection since the company introduced the first inspection system in 1978.

Reticle blank inspection systems are purchased by blank manufacturers for defect control during process development and volume manufacturing, and by reticle manufacturers for incoming inspection, tool monitoring and process control. The FlashScan systems can inspect reticle blanks designed for optical or extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, KLA-Tencor indicated.

Leveraging laser scattering technology from KLA-Tencor's wafer defect inspection portfolio, the FlashScan systems meet sensitivity and speed requirements for all optical and EUV blanks currently in production or development, the company said. The three-channel collector is designed to detect, size and discriminate among various types of reticle blank defects, such as pinholes in photoresist and fall-on particles that may appear during blank manufacturing or shipping.

In addition, KLA-Tencor introduced five patterning control systems that help chipmakers achieve the strict process tolerances required for multi-patterning technologies and EUV lithography at the sub-7nm logic and leading-edge memory design nodes.

KLA-Tencor's ATL (Accurate Tunable Laser) overlay metrology system and SpectraFilm F1 film metrology system characterize processes and monitor excursions during fabrication of finFET, DRAM, 3D NAND and other complex devices. The Teron 640e reticle inspection product line and the LMS IPRO7 reticle registration metrology system facilitate development and qualification of EUV and advanced optical reticles at mask shops. The 5D Analyzer X1 advanced data analysis system is the foundation of an open architecture approach that supports fab-customized analyses and real-time process control applications. These five new systems extend KLA-Tencor's diverse portfolio of metrology, inspection and data analysis systems that enable identification and correction of process variations at the source.

Several ATL, SpectraFilm F1 and 5D Analyzer X1 systems are in use at leading-edge IC manufacturers worldwide, supporting a range of patterning control applications, according to KLA-Tencor. Through upgrades and new tool shipments, the Teron 640e and LMS IPRO7 expand KLA-Tencor's strong installed base of reticle inspection and metrology systems in advanced mask shops.