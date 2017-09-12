Taipei, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 19:16 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Taiwan market: HDS sees expanding presence in solid-state array storage market
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Hitachi Data Systems' (HDS) Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) F series solutions have gained increased recognition from enterprise users, helping HDS stay as a leading player in the solid-state array storage device market in Taiwan, according to HDS Taiwan general manager Evan Sung.

Sung pointed out that Taiwan's external storage market has been shrinking in the past few years and HDS' aggressive promotions in the medium-to-large enterprise market are starting to show results recently, allowing HDS to maintain its leadership in Taiwan.

HDS' VSP F series is an all-flash-drive platform. In October 2016, HDS launched HDS VSP F1500, targeting enterprise clients that need large-scale cloud management systems.

Sung said that the worldwide storage market has been performing weakly, and although Taiwan sees the same trend, its decline has been milder.

In 2006, 50% of HDS Taiwan's revenues were from the manufacturing industry, but the percentage went down dramatically in the past 10 years. Currently, Taiwan's manufacturing industry is only relying on a few players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and MediaTek for contribution, Sung noted.

As a result, HDS Taiwan has turned its business targets to medium-to-large enterprises in other industries. In 2016, 30-40% of HDS Taiwan's revenues were contributed by the financial sector, 30% from the telecom sector and 20% from Taiwan's government units, with income from the manufacturing sector only accounting for 10-20%.

In addition to storage platforms, HDS has also recently updated its mixed cloud computing solution, the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) with better hardware offerings and capacity.

HDS Taiwan general manager Evan Sung

HDS Taiwan general manager Evan Sung
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link