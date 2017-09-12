Taiwan market: HDS sees expanding presence in solid-state array storage market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Hitachi Data Systems' (HDS) Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) F series solutions have gained increased recognition from enterprise users, helping HDS stay as a leading player in the solid-state array storage device market in Taiwan, according to HDS Taiwan general manager Evan Sung.

Sung pointed out that Taiwan's external storage market has been shrinking in the past few years and HDS' aggressive promotions in the medium-to-large enterprise market are starting to show results recently, allowing HDS to maintain its leadership in Taiwan.

HDS' VSP F series is an all-flash-drive platform. In October 2016, HDS launched HDS VSP F1500, targeting enterprise clients that need large-scale cloud management systems.

Sung said that the worldwide storage market has been performing weakly, and although Taiwan sees the same trend, its decline has been milder.

In 2006, 50% of HDS Taiwan's revenues were from the manufacturing industry, but the percentage went down dramatically in the past 10 years. Currently, Taiwan's manufacturing industry is only relying on a few players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and MediaTek for contribution, Sung noted.

As a result, HDS Taiwan has turned its business targets to medium-to-large enterprises in other industries. In 2016, 30-40% of HDS Taiwan's revenues were contributed by the financial sector, 30% from the telecom sector and 20% from Taiwan's government units, with income from the manufacturing sector only accounting for 10-20%.

In addition to storage platforms, HDS has also recently updated its mixed cloud computing solution, the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) with better hardware offerings and capacity.

HDS Taiwan general manager Evan Sung

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017