Synnex August revenues hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.759 billion (US$1.15 billion) for August, a company record with growths of 21.11% sequentially and 15.32% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-August rose 0.31% on year to NT$220.396 billion, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Aug 2017 (NT$b) Product category Aug 2017 Jan-Aug 2017 Y/Y IT and related 20.38 125.1 2.6% Telecom 1.24 11.4 (14.9%) IC components 9.90 62.8 0.0% Consumer electronics and others 3.24 21.1 (1.9%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017