Synnex August revenues hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.759 billion (US$1.15 billion) for August, a company record with growths of 21.11% sequentially and 15.32% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-August rose 0.31% on year to NT$220.396 billion, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Aug 2017 (NT$b)

Product category

Aug 2017

Jan-Aug 2017

Y/Y

IT and related

20.38

125.1

2.6%

Telecom

1.24

11.4

(14.9%)

IC components

9.90

62.8

0.0%

Consumer electronics and others

3.24

21.1

(1.9%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

