Synnex August revenues hit record

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.759 billion (US$1.15 billion) for August, a company record with growths of 21.11% sequentially and 15.32% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-August rose 0.31% on year to NT$220.396 billion, Synnex indicated.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Aug 2017 (NT$b)
Product category
Aug 2017
Jan-Aug 2017
Y/Y
IT and related
20.38
125.1
2.6%
Telecom
1.24
11.4
(14.9%)
IC components
9.90
62.8
0.0%
Consumer electronics and others
3.24
21.1
(1.9%)
