IFA 2017: Samsung highlights connectivity

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 1 September 2017]

Samsung is showcasing its latest consumer products and technology IFA 2017 in Berlin, highlighting its focus on connectivity of its products.

"Samsung's innovation is inspired by consumers and designed to make an immediate difference," said David Lowes, chief marketing officer for Samsung Electronics Europe. "This innovation is based on craftsmanship, clever connectivity and championing the impossible."

Samsung released a new 43-inch version of The Frame TV that was first unveiled earlier this year. The series was previously available in 55- and 65-inch sizes. Samsung said it has partnered with leading galleries and museums such as the LUMAS, Saatchi Art, and Sedition to further enhance The Frame as an art-centric device within the home. Samsung also announced a new partnership with the Prado museum, as well as plans to acquire approximately 1,000 prominent art pieces that can be enjoyed in The Frame's Art Store in near future.

In addition to the Art Store, the Samsung Collection of specially curated art pieces and the My Collection feature, which allows consumers to project their own personal images onto the screen, gives consumers even more options to visually customize their space, wherever they choose to place The Frame within the home.

Along with The Frame, Samsung presented plans to expand the QLED TV line-up to Europe. The Q8F model, a flat version of the curved Q8C model, will be launched in Europe in 55 and 65-inch sizes. This model will be a part of the largest TV line up in Europe, which consists of 14 full QLED TVs, in curved and flat models, ranging from 49-inch to an ultra-large 88-inch.To further amplify its premium line of QLED TVs, Samsung has also entered into a partnership with Panasonic and 20th Century Fox to proliferate HDR 10+ technology. In the months to come, Samsung will continue to expand partnerships to include Hollywood studios, content providers, and game developers.

Samsung also introduced what it called the world's largest QLED gaming monitor, the CHG90, which measures 49-inches, with a 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angle. The CHG90 offers a full and immersive view of gaming action, expanding the visual capabilities of a gaming monitor without sacrificing speed.

Samsung also introduced home appliances introduced at IFA 2017, such as its new washing machine with QuickDrive technology. Samsung will also expand the voice capability of its Family Hub refrigerator to countries in Europe on a phased basis this year, starting with British English, German, French, and Italian. Family Hub will also be integrated with Samsung Connect, letting users control a wide variety of IoT-ready smart appliances regardless of their operating system.

Samsung also unveiled three new wearable devices. The Gear Sport smartwatch includes built-in GPS, run-pacing features and nutrition tracking. The Gear Sport can control the Samsung IoT-enabled devices, act as a remote control for a PowerPoint presentation or Samsung Gear VR, and pay for goods via Samsung Pay (NFC only). The Gear Fit2 Pro - an advanced GPS fitness band - features a curved 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display and is able to track various activities - whether on land or in the pool. For the new swimming capabilities, Samsung partnered with swimming brand Speedo to create Speedo On, the first Speedo wearable app that tracks pool exercises, measuring the number of strokes or lap times, tracking which stroke the user is doing.

Daily activity can be supplemented with updated Under Armour and Spotify partnerships. Both devices provide access to Under Armour's fitness apps including Under Armour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun and Endomondo for activity, nutrition, sleep and fitness tracking functions. The Gear IconX (2018) cord-free earbuds complete the line-up of wearable devices launched by Samsung at IFA 2017.

Samsung is a diamond member of the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF). Samsung said it is the first in the industry to receive the OCF certification for its smart TVs, Family Hub refrigerators and air conditioners, and intends to expand the certification to all of its home appliances throughout the year.

The OCF certification will allow for open compatibility between the different products of member companies. In addition to Samsung, more than 390 companies have joined the OCF, with 20 billion IoT products to be synchronized with the OCF standard in three years.

Samsung said its ongoing partnership with Harman has seen more than 50 million cars on the road worldwide powered by Harman and Samsung technology. The partnership is focused on creating audio and visual experiences.

