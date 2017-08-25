Solargiga turns profitable in 1H17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

China-based solar ingot and wafer maker Solargiga Energy Holdings has released its first-half 2017 financial report, recording net profit of CNY95.30 million (US$13.86 million), compared to net loss of CNY49.56 million for the same period of 2016.

For first-half 2017, Solargiga posted consolidated revenues of CNY1.990 billion, increasing 15.44% on year; gross margin of 15.34%, up 3.94pp; and net operating profit of CNY181.66 million, up 499.88%.

Solargiga currently has annual production capacity of 1.2GWp for mono-Si ingots, 900mWp for mono-Si wafers, 20MWp for poly-Si solar ingots, and 20MWp for poly-Si wafers.

Solrgiga has set up annual production capacity of 300MWp for mono-Si and poly-Si solar cells and 150MWp for PV modules on a joint venture basis. Solargiga has stepped into EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and operation of PV power stations and systems.