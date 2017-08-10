D-Link revenues drop 11.34% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.561 billion (US$51.52 million) for July 2017, representing a 7.16% drop on month and 11.34% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$10.97 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 17.42% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, D-Link totaled NT$22.933 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.05% sequentially on year.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 1,561 (7.2%) (11.3%) 10,970 (17.4%) Jun-17 1,682 6.5% (16%) 9,408 (18.4%) May-17 1,579 11.3% (13.9%) 7,727 (18.9%) Apr-17 1,418 (22.1%) (18.9%) 6,148 (20%) Mar-17 1,821 21.8% (14.9%) 4,730 (20.4%) Feb-17 1,495 5.7% (20.2%) 2,909 (23.4%) Jan-17 1,415 (25.4%) (26.6%) 1,415 (26.6%) Dec-16 1,896 (7.7%) (11.1%) 22,933 (14.1%) Nov-16 2,054 6.7% (6.8%) 21,037 (14.3%) Oct-16 1,925 (4.7%) (15%) 18,983 (15.1%) Sep-16 2,020 15.2% (13%) 17,058 (15.1%) Aug-16 1,754 (0.4%) (24.9%) 15,038 (15.3%) Jul-16 1,761 (12%) (23.4%) 13,284 (13.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017