D-Link revenues drop 11.34% on year in July

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.561 billion (US$51.52 million) for July 2017, representing a 7.16% drop on month and 11.34% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$10.97 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 17.42% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, D-Link totaled NT$22.933 billion in consolidated revenues, down 14.05% sequentially on year.
D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
1,561
|
(7.2%)
|
(11.3%)
|
10,970
|
(17.4%)
Jun-17
|
1,682
|
6.5%
|
(16%)
|
9,408
|
(18.4%)
May-17
|
1,579
|
11.3%
|
(13.9%)
|
7,727
|
(18.9%)
Apr-17
|
1,418
|
(22.1%)
|
(18.9%)
|
6,148
|
(20%)
Mar-17
|
1,821
|
21.8%
|
(14.9%)
|
4,730
|
(20.4%)
Feb-17
|
1,495
|
5.7%
|
(20.2%)
|
2,909
|
(23.4%)
Jan-17
|
1,415
|
(25.4%)
|
(26.6%)
|
1,415
|
(26.6%)
Dec-16
|
1,896
|
(7.7%)
|
(11.1%)
|
22,933
|
(14.1%)
Nov-16
|
2,054
|
6.7%
|
(6.8%)
|
21,037
|
(14.3%)
Oct-16
|
1,925
|
(4.7%)
|
(15%)
|
18,983
|
(15.1%)
Sep-16
|
2,020
|
15.2%
|
(13%)
|
17,058
|
(15.1%)
Aug-16
|
1,754
|
(0.4%)
|
(24.9%)
|
15,038
|
(15.3%)
Jul-16
|
1,761
|
(12%)
|
(23.4%)
|
13,284
|
(13.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017