Topco Scientific reports 7.93% on-year rise for July revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.893 billion (US$62.48 million) for July 2017, representing a 6.22% drop on month and 7.93% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$13.292 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.79% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Topco Scientific totaled NT$22.627 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.64% sequentially on year.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

1,893

(6.2%)

7.9%

13,292

(0.8%)

Jun-17

2,018

4.4%

5.7%

11,399

(2.1%)

May-17

1,933

3%

(4%)

9,381

(3.6%)

Apr-17

1,877

1%

(15.3%)

7,448

(3.5%)

Mar-17

1,857

2.2%

2.5%

5,571

1.2%

Feb-17

1,817

(4.2%)

10.6%

3,714

0.6%

Jan-17

1,897

9.9%

(7.4%)

1,897

(7.4%)

Dec-16

1,727

(12.7%)

0.1%

22,627

18.6%

Nov-16

1,977

12.1%

23.7%

20,900

20.5%

Oct-16

1,764

(8%)

10.2%

18,924

20.2%

Sep-16

1,917

3.9%

16.1%

17,160

21.3%

Aug-16

1,846

5.2%

20%

15,243

22%

Jul-16

1,754

(8.2%)

16.5%

13,398

22.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
