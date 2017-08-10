Topco Scientific reports 7.93% on-year rise for July revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.893 billion (US$62.48 million) for July 2017, representing a 6.22% drop on month and 7.93% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$13.292 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.79% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Topco Scientific totaled NT$22.627 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.64% sequentially on year.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 1,893 (6.2%) 7.9% 13,292 (0.8%) Jun-17 2,018 4.4% 5.7% 11,399 (2.1%) May-17 1,933 3% (4%) 9,381 (3.6%) Apr-17 1,877 1% (15.3%) 7,448 (3.5%) Mar-17 1,857 2.2% 2.5% 5,571 1.2% Feb-17 1,817 (4.2%) 10.6% 3,714 0.6% Jan-17 1,897 9.9% (7.4%) 1,897 (7.4%) Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3% Aug-16 1,846 5.2% 20% 15,243 22% Jul-16 1,754 (8.2%) 16.5% 13,398 22.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017