Topco Scientific reports 7.93% on-year rise for July revenues

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.893 billion (US$62.48 million) for July 2017, representing a 6.22% drop on month and 7.93% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$13.292 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.79% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Topco Scientific totaled NT$22.627 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.64% sequentially on year.
Topco: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
1,893
|
(6.2%)
|
7.9%
|
13,292
|
(0.8%)
Jun-17
|
2,018
|
4.4%
|
5.7%
|
11,399
|
(2.1%)
May-17
|
1,933
|
3%
|
(4%)
|
9,381
|
(3.6%)
Apr-17
|
1,877
|
1%
|
(15.3%)
|
7,448
|
(3.5%)
Mar-17
|
1,857
|
2.2%
|
2.5%
|
5,571
|
1.2%
Feb-17
|
1,817
|
(4.2%)
|
10.6%
|
3,714
|
0.6%
Jan-17
|
1,897
|
9.9%
|
(7.4%)
|
1,897
|
(7.4%)
Dec-16
|
1,727
|
(12.7%)
|
0.1%
|
22,627
|
18.6%
Nov-16
|
1,977
|
12.1%
|
23.7%
|
20,900
|
20.5%
Oct-16
|
1,764
|
(8%)
|
10.2%
|
18,924
|
20.2%
Sep-16
|
1,917
|
3.9%
|
16.1%
|
17,160
|
21.3%
Aug-16
|
1,846
|
5.2%
|
20%
|
15,243
|
22%
Jul-16
|
1,754
|
(8.2%)
|
16.5%
|
13,398
|
22.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017