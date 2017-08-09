Foxlink revenues up 19.3% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.654 billion (US$286.48 million) for July 2017, representing a 26.62% increase on month and 19.3% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$45.498 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.28% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxlink totaled NT$90.5 billion in consolidated revenues, down 16.4% sequentially on year.

Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 8,654 26.6% 19.3% 45,498 3.3% Jun-17 6,834 15.7% 7.2% 36,844 0.1% May-17 5,910 (0.4%) 3% 30,010 (1.4%) Apr-17 5,936 (4.8%) (5.6%) 24,100 (2.4%) Mar-17 6,235 6.9% (4.8%) 18,165 (1.3%) Feb-17 5,835 (4.3%) 28.4% 11,930 0.7% Jan-17 6,095 (30.4%) (16.6%) 6,095 (16.6%) Dec-16 8,756 (4.4%) 4.9% 90,500 (16.4%) Nov-16 9,161 (3.5%) (14.8%) 81,743 (18.2%) Oct-16 9,491 (9.6%) (32.4%) 72,582 (18.6%) Sep-16 10,500 23% (15.9%) 63,090 (16%) Aug-16 8,538 17.7% (14.4%) 52,590 (16%) Jul-16 7,254 13.8% (23.8%) 44,052 (16.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017