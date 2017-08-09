Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
Epileds Technologies relocates factory
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies has inaugurated a factory in Tree Value Park, southern Taiwan, and is shifting production equipment from its factory in Southern Taiwan Science Park. The relocation is scheduled to be finished in the first quarter of 2018, according to the company.

The original factory was used on lease and the space was not large enough to expand capacity in the future, therefore Epileds invested NT$700 million (US$23.0 million) to construct a factory in Tree Value Park, the company said. The floor area of the new factory is eight times that of the original facility, Epileds noted. Epileds currently has 18 MOCVD sets and is likely to add more if market demand significantly increases, the company said.

Infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) LED chips together account for about 70% of total output currently. Due to growing demand for use in VR devices and security surveillance, Epileds expects IR LED chip shipments to increase in the second half of 2017. For UV LED chips, Epileds has partnered with High Power lighting to provide chips to package into modules used in disinfecting home appliances. The shipment proportion for IR and UV LED chips is expected to rise to over 80%, Epileds indicated.

Epileds posted consolidated revenues of NT$105.1 million for July, falling 4.12% on month but rising 3.72% on year, and NT$765.7 million for January-July, growing 4.98% on year.

Epileds: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

105

(4.1%)

3.7%

766

5%

Jun-17

110

(2.5%)

(7.8%)

661

5.2%

May-17

112

(10%)

(5%)

551

8.2%

Apr-17

125

(6.2%)

7.6%

439

12.2%

Mar-17

133

36.4%

19%

314

14.1%

Feb-17

98

17.8%

47.5%

180

10.8%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Categories: LED LED upstream

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Huawei introduces multiple new products

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:15

  • Asustek reports decreased sales for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:12

  • Taiwan market: Hojin introduces smartphone for seniors

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:41

  • Intel to launch 12-core Skylake-X CPU in late August

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Coretronic acquires Calibre

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Taiwan solar firms about to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link