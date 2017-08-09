Epileds Technologies relocates factory

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies has inaugurated a factory in Tree Value Park, southern Taiwan, and is shifting production equipment from its factory in Southern Taiwan Science Park. The relocation is scheduled to be finished in the first quarter of 2018, according to the company.

The original factory was used on lease and the space was not large enough to expand capacity in the future, therefore Epileds invested NT$700 million (US$23.0 million) to construct a factory in Tree Value Park, the company said. The floor area of the new factory is eight times that of the original facility, Epileds noted. Epileds currently has 18 MOCVD sets and is likely to add more if market demand significantly increases, the company said.

Infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) LED chips together account for about 70% of total output currently. Due to growing demand for use in VR devices and security surveillance, Epileds expects IR LED chip shipments to increase in the second half of 2017. For UV LED chips, Epileds has partnered with High Power lighting to provide chips to package into modules used in disinfecting home appliances. The shipment proportion for IR and UV LED chips is expected to rise to over 80%, Epileds indicated.

Epileds posted consolidated revenues of NT$105.1 million for July, falling 4.12% on month but rising 3.72% on year, and NT$765.7 million for January-July, growing 4.98% on year.

Epileds: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 105 (4.1%) 3.7% 766 5% Jun-17 110 (2.5%) (7.8%) 661 5.2% May-17 112 (10%) (5%) 551 8.2% Apr-17 125 (6.2%) 7.6% 439 12.2% Mar-17 133 36.4% 19% 314 14.1% Feb-17 98 17.8% 47.5% 180 10.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017