Parade posts record profit for 2Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Parade Technologies, a supplier of mixed-signal ICs for display and high-speed interface standards, has reported net profits for the second quarter of 2017 climbed to a record high of US$14.83 million. EPS for the quarter came to US$0.20.

Buoyed by rising sales of USB Type-C solutions, Parade's consolidated revenues increased 13.6% sequentially to about US$85.92 million in the second quarter. The revenue result was also the highest level ever in the company's history.

Parade's gross margin grew 0.14pp on quarter to 40.14%. Net profits for the second quarter represented a 24.1% sequential increase.

Parade posted revenues of US$161.56 million in the first half of 2017, while net profits totaled US$26.78 million. EPS for the six-month period came to US$0.35 compared with US$0.29 during the same period in 2016.

Looking forward, Parade expects to post revenues ranging from US$83 million to US$91 million for the third quarter of 2017, which will represent an up to 6% increase or an up to 3% decrease on quarter. Gross margin is forecast to be 40-43%.

Demand for high-speed transmission chips has been robust in the third quarter, said Parade chairman Jack Zhao, adding that sales of the company's display driver solution and embedded DisplayPort (eDP) timing controller (T-con) solutions will also grow in the quarter. In addition, Parade with its PCIe products has obtained orders for data center applications, which will start generating revenues in the third quarter, according to Zhao.

Sales generated from the data center segment will be driving Parade's revenue growth in the future, Zhao indicated. In addition to first-tier data center vendors, Parade has secured orders from China- and Taiwan-based OEM companies.