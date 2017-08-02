Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:22 (GMT+8)
BenQ Medical eyes hearing aids market
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

BenQ Medical Technology has set up a subsidiary for marketing hearing aids targeting the fast growing elderly population, with Taiwan being its initial market, according to company chairman Peter Chen.

The market's annual value for hearing aids is estimated at NT$1.1 billion (US$36.2 million) in Taiwan, CNY3.2 billion (US$475.68 million) in China, and US$3.2 billion in all of Asia.

For the Taiwan market, the subsidiary set up in April 2017 has invested in a hearing center chain owned by New Best Medical Implements. New Best set up its first hearing center in Taiwan 20 years ago and has since establisehd 19 centers.

After successful operation in the Taiwan market, the company will tap the China and Southeast Asia markets.

BenQ Medical Technology chairman Peter Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

