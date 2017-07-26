Shuttle may turn profitable in 2Q17, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Taiwan-based barebone system vendor Shuttle is expected to have achieved strong revenues in the second quarter of 2017, which may help the company turn profitable, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's revenues are expected to grow even stronger in the second half of 2017 thanks to seasonality and its overall performance in 2017 is expected to be better than that of 2016, the paper noted.

Shuttle has pointed out that its notebook ODM orders have increased from last year thanks to clients in Brazil. Shuttle is expected to ship 200,000-250,000 units in the second quarter.

Currently, the Brazil-based client's orders contribute 80% of Shuttle's revenues from the notebook ODM business. To lower the risk, Shuttle has been aggressively trying to land orders from its clients in Europe and shipments are likely to start in 2017.

The company will also see increases in barebone system shipments in 2017. Shuttle's barebone systems are mainly shipped to Europe and North America and the company is currently shipping around 10,000 units per month. The product line has a high gross margin at 35% and is expected to continue seeing stable orders in the second half, the paper noted.

Shuttle has also landed orders from Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport for the establishment of a face recognition system. The partnership is expected to increase Shuttle's revenue performance in 2017, the paper added.