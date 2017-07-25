Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:35 (GMT+8)
D-Link introduces smart plugs supporting Google Assistant
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

D-Link has announced two new models, DSP-W215 and DSP-S110, of its mydlink Wi-Fi smart plug family products. The smart plugs are compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home.

Users can control their mydlink smart plugs from anywhere through iOS- or Android-based phones by asking the Google Assistant to turn the plugs on and off, said the company.

With the support of the Google Assistant, users can simply use voice-control to shut off the smart plugs and ensure the safety of their homes, said the company.

To configure the devices, owners of mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs need simply to go into the settings menu of their Google Home or Google Assistant app, select Home control and connect to their smart plugs.

d-link introduce smart plugs

D-Link introduce smart plugs supporting Google Assistant
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
