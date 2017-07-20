Powerchip, Zentel to appeal patent ruling favoring Toshiba

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Powerchip Technology and Zentel Electronics will file an appeal against a Taiwan IP court patent dispute ruling in favor of Toshiba, according to the Taiwan-based companies.

Toshiba filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Intellectual Property Court in Taiwan against Powerchip, Zentel and two other Taiwan-based chipmakers for infringement of two Toshiba patents for NAND flash memory in 2014. Toshiba was seeking a halt of production and sales of the NAND flash devices which allegedly violate the company's patents in Taiwan, and NT$100 million (US$3.3 million) in compensation.

The court on July 19 ruled that the defendants infringed Toshiba's patents and awarded Toshiba damages of nearly NT$100 million plus interest.

Zentel said the company and other defendants will appeal the case on July 31.