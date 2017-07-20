Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
37°C
Powerchip, Zentel to appeal patent ruling favoring Toshiba
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Powerchip Technology and Zentel Electronics will file an appeal against a Taiwan IP court patent dispute ruling in favor of Toshiba, according to the Taiwan-based companies.

Toshiba filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Intellectual Property Court in Taiwan against Powerchip, Zentel and two other Taiwan-based chipmakers for infringement of two Toshiba patents for NAND flash memory in 2014. Toshiba was seeking a halt of production and sales of the NAND flash devices which allegedly violate the company's patents in Taiwan, and NT$100 million (US$3.3 million) in compensation.

The court on July 19 ruled that the defendants infringed Toshiba's patents and awarded Toshiba damages of nearly NT$100 million plus interest.

Zentel said the company and other defendants will appeal the case on July 31.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link