Gogolook offers Whoscall in South Korea
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Taiwan-based software developer Gogolook has announced it has signed a MoU with South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) to use its Whoscall app to help prevent telephone scams in South Korea.

Whoscall can instantly identify phone callers via a global database of about one billion phone numbers, according to Gogolook.

South Korea was hit by about 46,000 telephone frauds in 2016, resulting in total loss of about KRW191.9 billion (US$170 million), Gogolook cited FSC as indicating. Most of such telephone frauds used telephone numbers purposefully changed or unable to recognize.

Gogolook in July 2016 provided Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau with fraud-suspect telephone numbers using Whoscall for comparison with police's records of fraud telephone numbers for cross-analysis.

Whoscall currently has 55 million users around the world and identifies more than 90 million phone callers a month. In addition to Taiwan, Whoscall has been used in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil and the US.

Whoscall helps identify phone frauds
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

