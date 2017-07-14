Insyde delivers BIOS and systems management firmware for new Intel Xeon scalable processors

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

Insyde Software, a provider of UEFI BIOS and systems management software, has announced that its BIOS and BMC firmware solutions offer full support for the latest Intel Xeon Skylake-SP processor-based platforms, previously codenamed "Purley."

InsydeH2O UEFI BIOS and Supervyse Systems Management solutions offer robust support for new server designs featuring Intel's just announced server platforms, Insyde said. InsydeH2O helps customers address mission critical server requirements and facilitates the easy adoption of special features (e.g. TopSwap, BootGuard, advanced RAS and more) and customization for BIOS developers with a comprehensive set of BIOS development tools. The Supervyse family of BMC firmware products provides out-of-band remote platform management, support for a wide breadth of industry standards for server manageability, and comprehensive security for enterprise, data center, communications and storage servers.

Insyde indicated many of its customers have already leveraged these solutions to develop and deploy feature-rich, enterprise and data center server designs based on Intel server hardware, including industry leaders such as Huawei and Inspur.

"Insyde Software's solid support for the next-generation Intel Xeon platforms has been critical in the development of our latest server products," said John Hu, VP at Inspur, in a statement issued by Insyde. "Their proven leadership in UEFI and firmware technology for servers, combined with their reliable codebase and excellent engineering support makes them one of our most trusted suppliers."

Insyde also disclosed its recently-launched Supervyse 3 family of system management solutions was developed under multi-year collaboration with Intel and sets a new standard for BMC solutions. Intel Purley-based server designs utilizing Supervyse 3 will benefit from hardened firmware security, advanced features, DMTF Redfish support, readiness for Intel Rack Scale Design, comprehensive validation and much more.